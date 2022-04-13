Infosys Akshata Murthy Row: No Comments on Shareholder, MD Says Transitioning from Russia

Infosys chief executive officer and managing director Salil Parekh on Wednesday said that he can not comment on individual shareholder when asked about Akshata Murthy, the wife of Indian-origin United Kingdom finance minister Rishi Sunak and daughter of company’s co-founder Narayan Murthy. Infosys has been caught in the cross hairs of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Infosys CEO and MD clarified again that it has a small team — less than 100 of employees based out of Russia. The company also mentioned it doesn’t have any active business relationships with local Russian companies. Clarifying the stand of software major on Russia-Ukraine conflict, Parekh said that Infosys is is moving its business out of Russia.

“We are very concerned about the situation in Ukraine. We have started transitioning out business from Russia. Our approach was driven by what the work that we had at the location how we could manage the delivery and what were the impact of Russia-Ukraine war on our employees," Infosys CEO said while announcing fourth quarter results.

To retaliate Russian president Vladmir Putin’s special military operations in Ukraine, the West and major European economies had launched economic sanctions against Moscow. Sunak, UK finance minister has time and again asked the British companies to exit Russia to inflict maximum economic pain on Putin administration.

It was revealed in late March that Infosys runs a small part of its operation in Russia. Narayan Murthy’s daughter, who is married to Sunak, holds less than 1 per cent stake in the IT behemoth. Murthy’s family has less than three per cent stake while promoters hold 13.12 per cent share in the company. The Opposition parties in the UK Parliament mounted pressure on Sunak to answer about Murthy’s stake in Infosys and why it had not shut operations in Russia amid Ukraine conflict.

