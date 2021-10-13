Work from to End: 3-day Week or Hybrid Model, How IT Companies Plan to Return to Office

At unprecedented times like these, companies have been struggling to maintain a steady pace and balance at work. At a time when work from home is the dominant paradigm, big conglomerates are meticulously devising policies to cater to the times and the people stuck in it. Amazon, through an employee email, informed the workforce regarding a tweak in the policy and have delegated the decision among their individual team leaders.

Focusing on experimenting, learning, and adjusting during the pandemic-era, Amazon’s CEO, Andy Jassy has informed the employees that the corporate staff would not be required to come to office in January, 2022, as initially decided. Rather, the individual team leaders will see if there is a need to work from the office, reported GeekWire.

“First, none of us know the definitive answers to the questions, especially long term. We are going to be in a stage of experimenting, learning, and adjusting for a while as we emerge from this pandemic," Jassy wrote in the email.

According to the new policy, instead of keeping a three-days-a-week pattern, the leaders at the Director level will develop a team-specific work week. Along with this change, the email also stated that the initial four-weeks-a-year fully remote work policy remains unchanged.

Jassy added, “We realize that many employees have found the ability to work remotely. We want to support this flexibility and will continue to offer those corporate employees, who can work effectively away from the office."

The email did not forget to acknowledge the employees in the fulfillment and transport division who are crucial for the “community and the world, and the company’s success." These roles incorporate departments like the Amazon Web Service (AWS) data centers, developing and testing centers for various products, and physical stores. Jassy, through the email, thanked the people working in these divisions “for their passion, commitment, and continued dedication."

Even during these unusual times, the company is willing to stick to their customer-concerning ethics and is offering utmost flexibility. The email mentioned that the new tweak in the policy will be in effect and the employees can expect to hear from their senior leaders before January 3, regarding what the new, individual work week looks like.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in the past, made this clear that the company is planning to call back 90 per cent of its employees by the end of this year or by the beginning of 2022. In the league of companies, ending the work from home is Wipro, who also made its intention public about embracing hybrid model and calling back employees. Marico Limited, one of India’s leading FMCG companies, has also announced its plans to enforce the hybrid model of working for all employees.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, on May 5, 2021, in an email written to employees mentioned about “hybrid workplace". In the mail itself, he went on to add that this is a model wherein around 60 per cent of the employees would come together in the office a few days every week, another 20 per cent would work in new office locations, and the remaining 20 per cent would work from home.

