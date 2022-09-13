Amazon Work from Home to Continue for These Employees; Know What CEO Said

At a time when most companies are promoting return to office, or at least going for the hybrid mode of work, e-tailer giant Amazon is likely to continue with its flexible work from home regime. Amazon work from home will stay for the near future, the company’s CEO Andy Jassy said last week at a conference, as per a report.

According to the report by CNBC, Jassy said at Wednesday’s Code Conference in Los Angeles that Amazon had no such plans as to mandate its corporate staff members who work from home, to come back to office.

“We don’t have a plan to require people to come back," Jassy said on Wednesday. “We don’t right now. But we’re going to proceed adaptively as we learn," he added.

On Wednesday, Jassy said that many employees had returned to office and are working from home on some days of the week. However, he acknowledged that some employees, like those from hardware or creative units, have to return to office while others, like engineers, can work from home.

“I do think there are some things that are harder to do remotely," Jassy said. “I think it’s a little harder to invent remotely."

In early 2020, Amazon told its tech workers to work from home as the Covid-19 pandemic spread across the globe rapidly. That year, in October, the company said that it will leave up to individual managers on how often employees should come to office, marking a sharp detour from its earlier aim of returning to a more “office-centric culture."

“We expect that there will be teams that continue working mostly remotely, others that will work some combination of remotely and in the office, and still others that will decide customers are best served having the team work mostly in the office," Jassy had written in a memo, according to Reuters.

“There is no one-size-fits all approach for how every team works best," he added, according to CNN.

Amazon work from home announcement comes at a time when other companies, like Apple and Google have mandated employees to work from office for at least some days of the week.

Last month, tech major Apple Inc asked its employees to come back to office and work from their designated deputations as Covid-19 wanes, with businesses slowly moving towards the hybrid work mode. Employees will have to work from offices for at least three days a week, the iPhone maker said.

