Anand Mahindra Congratulates Tata Group For Air India Takeover: There is No Better Custodian

Almost 70 years later, the flagship airline service of this country, Air India, is returning in the hands of its creators, Tata. Tata Group has taken back the brand and the pride associated with the carrier of Maharaja. Tata Group officially became the owner of Air India on Thursday after completing all the formalities.

With congratulations in order, people are sending their wishes to the conglomerate to achieve the feat of acquiring Air India at a price of Rs 18,000 crore. One of the first ones to send across their warmth and goodwill is the honcho of the Mahindra & Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra congratulated the Tata Group and Air India for the fortunate reunion and the association that now fosters high hopes and aspirations for the airline service. He also called Air India a part of the “nation’s treasure trove." Wishing well for the reunion, Mahindra wrote, “We at Mahindra Group congratulate the Tata Group and the whole Air India family on this milestone. Air India is a brand that is a part of the nation’s treasure trove. There is no better custodian from the point of view of both passion and resources to restore its old glory."

The congratulatory caption was adored by netizens who complimented Mahindra for his true spirit and his pious personality. Many pointed out how Mahindra does not miss an opportunity to congratulate his business competitors on their success.

One user wrote, “Game recognises Game."

The caption was attached to a circular that was issued by Air India for all its pilots. As of January 28, Air India is officially entrusted to the hands that were responsible for its creation, the Tata Group.

As a result, Air India directed all its pilots to make a special announcement “after door closure" and address the passengers with that particular announcement. The circular stated that the welcome announcement needs to be made on “every flight departing on January 28, 2022."

The announcement read, “Dear Guests, this is your Captain speaking. Welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of the Tata Group again, after seven decades. We look forward to serving you on this and every Air India flight with renewed commitment and passion." It ended with, “Welcome to the future of Air India! We hope you enjoy the journey. Thank You."

The Tata Group won neck-and-neck bidding to acquire Air India again after its nationalisation roughly 70 years ago. The airlines returned to the group through one of its subsidiaries called Talace Private Limited for around Rs 18,000 crore on October 8, 2021.

