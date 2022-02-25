Anand Mahindra on Russia Invasion of Ukraine: "World Doesn't Seem to Have Learned Any Lessons"

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine is underway, the world is looking at a catastrophe. Russia has attacked Ukraine from three sides and has nullified the efforts of diplomacy being sourced from western powers for peace. Several prominent voices are sharing their concerns on the escalating situation in Ukraine.

From India, Mahindra & Mahindra honcho Ananda Mahindra recently shared a clip from Lviv, Ukraine, where the air is filled with noises of air raid sirens establishing and instilling fears of a catastrophe. Anand Mahindra, while sharing the video, also reminisced on his experiences of being part of two wars between India and its neighbour Pakistan.

In the tweet, Mahindra wrote, “I have lived through two wars during my childhood: ’65 & ’71. And I remember how spine-chilling it was when air raid sirens went off in Mumbai. This sound has reawakened those nightmarish memories. The world does not seem to have learned any lessons…."

Watch the video shared by Mahindra here:

The turmoil between the two countries, although simmering since 2014, reached new heights on Thursday when President Vladimir Putin, in an unprecedented public address, announced a “military operation" in Ukraine. Putin also warned against any attempts of interference and claimed that the consequences of the intervention would be something that has never been “experienced in history".

The attack on Ukraine is being touted as the biggest by one state on another in Europe since World War II. The capital city of Kyiv heard explosions as Russia pressed hard on the Ukrainian Army, directing them to lay down their arms. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Kuleba Dmytro tweeted about the current situation saying, “Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany."

It is being reported that during the first day of the Russian military invasion, at least 137 people were killed. As of now, the western powers haven’t yet sent help on grounds and have been soaking their plans in bureaucracy. NATO claims to have activated its defence plans but has not touched upon the subject of sending troops in Ukraine to dissolve the tension.

