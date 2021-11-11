Anand Mahindra Says 'Truly Felt Undeserving' after Receiving Padma Bhushan Award. Here's Why

The chairperson of the Mahindra & Mahindra, Anand Mahindra, was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour rewarded to people, who deliver distinguished service in various fields.

Mahindra was awarded the Padma Bhushan in the field of Trade and Industry. Retweeting a picture shared by President Ram Nath Kovind, Mahindra expressed his gratitude and said that he feels truly underserving to be amongst other recipients.

President Kovind’s Twitter wall featured a picture of him, felicitating environmentalist and social worker, Tulsi Gowda, who hails from Karnataka. She was awarded the fourth-highest civilian honour, Padma Shri, for working for more than 60 years as an environmental conservationist and planting more than 30,000 tree saplings. At 77-year-old, Gowda is named ‘encyclopaedia of the forest,’ due to her abundant knowledge about plants and herbs.

Mahindra retweeted the picture and, in the caption, wrote, “This government has made a long overdue, shift in the texture of the Padma Awards recipients. Now, the focus is largely on individuals making seminal contributions to the improvement of society at grassroots levels. I truly felt undeserving of being amongst their ranks."

Since shared, Mahindra’s tweet has been liked by roughly 26,000 users, many of whom appreciated the positive and pressing perspective that Mahindra addressed, with a dash of humility along with it.

One user wrote, “Indeed great awards; such a unique list of awardees; Feels motivated."

Another wrote, “Such tweets make you a legend."

One user echoed Mahindra’s view on the latest list of awardees and wrote, “The recent Padma Awards list is indeed a welcoming and refreshing step in the right direction and should be lauded."

Here are some other reactions to Mahindra’s tweet:

Anand Mahindra was awarded the Padma Bhushan for exponential growth in various sectors like automobile, IT, and aerospace. He, too, graced President Kovind’s Twitter wall.

Padma awards are announced every year on republic day and felicitate people with exceptional and distinguished service. The recipients are awarded Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri awards in various categories such as Art, Literature, Social Work, Sports, Education, etc. This year, a total of 119 awardees were given the Padma awards.

