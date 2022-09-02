As Starbucks Appoints Laxman As CEO, Here's A List of Indian CEOs of Leading Multinational Companies

Laxman Narasimhan is the latest to join the list of India-origin CEOs globally. He has been named as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the world’s biggest coffee chain Starbucks. Before this, Narasimhan was the CEO of Reckitt, which is the maker of Durex condoms, Enfamil baby formula and Mucinex cold syrup. Here’s the list of Indian-origin CEOs of multinational companies:

Google CEO: Sundar Pichai

Google is the most popular internet search engine. Sundar Pichai was appointed its CEO on August 10, 2015.

Microsoft CEO: Satya Nadella

Advertisement

Microsoft is the largest vendor of computer software in the world. The US-based company also produces consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. Satya Nadella was announced as the new CEO of Microsoft in February 2014. He is the third CEO in Microsoft’s history, after Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer.

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen

Adobe is a US-based multinational computer software company. Its flagship products are Adobe Photoshop image editing software, Adobe Illustrator vector-based illustration software, and Adobe Acrobat Reader, among others. Shantanu Narayen was appointed as Adobe CEO in December 2007. He is now chairman, president and CEO of the company.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

Twitter is the world’s most popular micro-blogging site. Parag Agrawal took over as the CEO of Twitter in November 2021.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna

The US-based IBM produces and sells computer hardware and software, as well as cloud computing and data analytics. Arvind Krishna has been serving as CEO and chairman of IBM since April 2020 and January 2021, respectively.

Chanel CEO Leena Nair

Chanel is a french luxury fashion house. Leena Nair was appointed as its Global Chief Executive in December 2021.

Bata CEO Gunjan Shah

Advertisement

Bata is a Switzerland-based multinational footwear, apparel and fashion accessories maker. Its footwears are very popular in India. Gunjan Shah was appointed as the company’s CEO in May 2021.

VMWare CEO Raghu Raghuram

VMware is a US-based cloud computing and virtualisation technology company. Raghu Raghuram was named its CEO in May 2021.

Among other Indian CEOs are: the world’s leading food and drug retailer Albertsons CEO Vivek Sankaran, US-based cybersecurity company Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora, Switzerland-based global healthcare company Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan, US-based computer networking company Arista CEO Jayshree Ullal, hybrid cloud data services and data management company NetApp CEO George Kurian.

This apart, on the rich list also, Gautam Adani has become the world’s third-richest person. It’s the first time an Asian has broken into the top-3 of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a net worth of $137.4 billion. He is now just behind Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in the global ranking.

Advertisement

Telsa CEO Elon Musk has a net worth of $251 billion, while Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has a total worth of $153 billion. Gautam Adani, co-founder and chairman of the Adani Group, has left behind in the ranking business magnate Bernard Arnault, who is the co-founder of luxury fashion chain LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, commonly known as LVMH.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here