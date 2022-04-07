Ashneer Grover 'Paisa Chura Liya', Says BharatPE CEO When Employee Asks for Salary

BharatPe vs Ashneer Grover: The row between finance company BharatPe and its erstwhile managing director Ashneer Grover refuses to take a halt even after a month has passed since the cofounder resigned from the company’s board. While scuffles between BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer and Grover can often be seen online, this time it was LinkedIn that remained witness to a bitter exchange of words between the two. Ashneer Grover, on April 7, Thursday, got into another spat with BharatPe management — this time due to alleged non-payment of salaries to its present employees.

The incident started when on Wednesday, an employee of BharatPe posted on LinkedIn about non-payment of their salaries in March. “Dear Suhail and Shashvat Sir, we haven’t received our salary for March month yet despite following so many times on email and visiting the office. All the old admin staff of BharatPe has been terminated by you without giving any reason and their salaries have not been paid. We were with BharatPe ever since the Compamy started and now we are nowhere because of your internal politics," Karan Sarki, an IT associate at BharatPe wrote.

The employee further claimed that they have been “spending our own money for company’s petty cash" and their reimbursement bills have not been paid since December. “All the staff of BharatPe is enjoying office paid trip to Goa and we engraved employees are fighting for their salaries and job. What kind of leaders you are," he wrote tagging Suhail Sameer and cofounders Shashvat Nakrani and Ashneer Grover among others.

“We are poor people and have our houses to run, small kids to take care of," Sarki added in his post.

Ashneer Grover responded to the post and wrote, “Folks please look into this. Not done - their salaries have to be paid first before anything." His sister Aashima Grover also jumped into the conversation, and referred to the Bharatpe management as “shameless bunch".

This took a more dramatic turn when BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer tagged Aashima and wrote, “Behen - tere bhai ne saara paisa chura liya (Sister, your brother stole all the money). Very little left to pay salaries." The comment enraged several people, who rushed in to criticise Sameer. “I can’t believe a “CEO" of your stature answering with such a brazenness," wrote Binod Acharya, a business manager. “I feel like you’re trying to score some personal points here trying to be sarcastic or ironic."

The BharatPe CEO later apologised for his reaction. “Friends - I apologise to have irked many of you. In hindsight, it was out of line. We are already working on past employees full and final being paid out. My comment was a reaction to a particular statement, not the post. But I accept the mistake. I request you to also have patience, and refrain from building a story based on false narrative," he wrote.

