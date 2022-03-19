Ashneer Grover Takes Dig At Report Accusing Him Of Selling T20 Passes For Crores

Ashneer Grover is currently spiraling down a tornado of allegations, including the latest, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ticket fiasco. Allegations of Grover pocketing crores of rupees by selling free passes for the game for thousands of rupees recently simmered up.

Denying all allegations regarding the 2021 T20 World Cup, the former BharatPe founder hit back using Twitter. Taking a sly dig at the allegations of him selling thousands of free passes, Grover, in his tweet, told the board to “stop being hypocritic."

In a tweet shared on March 17, Grover wrote, “What BharatPe Board thinks I am doing at ICC World Cup, ’10 ka 2, 10 ka 2 – aye sahab mangta hai kya ticket black mein?!’ What I am actually doing is ensuring Suhail Sameer and Sumeet Singh do not drink silly the hospitality section dry. Kuchh nahi mila toh kuchh bhi." Adjoined with the caption, Grover also shared a picture of the trio – Grover, Suhail Sameer, and Sumeet Singh.

Take a look:

https://twitter.com/Ashneer_Grover/status/1504199455586742272

In the following tweet, the Shark Tank judge attached a link of a video created by popular YouTuber, Ashish Chanchlani, and in the caption, wrote, “Board waalo yeh sab Doglapan chodo aur ye dekho – much more creative and fun for everyone. (Board member, stop being hypocritic and watch this)."

Grover, through the tweets, was responding to an IANS report which fostered allegations of Grover selling T20 World Cup free passes. The report alleged Grover of earning crores of rupees by selling the passes for Rs.15,000 each. BharatPe was the global partner for the T20 tournament 2021.

The 31 matches were held in the United Arab Emirates in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. The reports devised by IANS claimed that Grover sold the passes for around 750 Dirham and deposited the money in an account based in Dubai. According to reports, a global partner gets around 700 free passes for the tournament.

The tournament was held from October 17 and the final match of the tournament was held on November 14. The two teams that were pinned against each other during the finale were New Zealand and Australia. Australia surfaced as the winner of the tournament.

