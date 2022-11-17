Axis Bank Hikes Interest Rates on FD for Second Time in a Month; Details Inside

Axis Bank has recently increased the interest rate on fixed deposits for amounts less than Rs 2 crores. The new interest rate has come into effect from November 15 this year. Prior to this, Axis Bank also increased the interest rates on deposits with maturities from 46 days to 10 years, by up to 115 basis points. The bank previously hiked the interest rate on November 5.

The recent hike in interest rates will be applicable on fixed deposits maturing in the next 15 to 18 months by 15 basis points to 6.40%. On the other hand, the fixed deposits which will be maturing in the next 18 to 3 years will get 20 basis points to 6.50%.

The increase in repo rates by RBI has initiated the process of a rate hike by several banks. CSB Bank Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Canara Bank and Indian Overseas Bank have also increased their FD rates.

The interest rate on fixed deposits with maturities between seven and 45 days will stay at 3.50%. However, the bank has hiked the interest rate on deposits with maturities between 46 and 60 days by 50 basis points, from 3.50% to 4%.

Interest rates on deposits maturing in 61 days to three months have gone up from 4% to 4.50%, a 50 basis point rise, while interest rates on deposits maturing in three months to six months have gone up from 4.25% to 4.50%, a 25 basis point increase.

Axis Bank has offered interest rates ranging from 3.5% to 6.5% for deposits with maturities between the next seven days and 10 years, and from 3.5% to 7.25% for elderly citizens. Senior citizens will now pay a maximum interest rate of 7.25% and the general public a maximum interest rate of 6.50%. for deposits with maturities between three and 10 years.

The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 3.50% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 45 days, and Axis Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.00% on FDs maturing in 46 days to 60 days. Deposits that mature in 61 days to 6 months will continue to earn 4.50% interest, while those that mature in 6 months to 9 months will earn 5.25% interest.

Senior citizens can get additional interest rate incentives from Axis Bank on deposits with maturities between six months and ten years. Axis Bank is currently offering elderly citizens an interest rate of 5.50% to 7.25% on maturing deposits in certain term slabs.

The bank also revised the interest rates on its “Fixed Deposit Plus" non-callable FD program, which forbids early withdrawals. The bank is currently issuing FDs of less than Rs 2 Crores maturing in 30 days to 10 years, with an interest rate ranging from 5.00% to 6.80% under this program. The maximum interest rate for “Fixed Deposit Plus" of 1 year to 1 year 5 days tenor is now 7.20%.

