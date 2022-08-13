Bank FD: Indian Bank vs ICICI Bank vs Bank of Baroda; Check Comparison of Latest Interest Rates

As the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has raised the repo rate thrice in the past three months to 5.4 per cent, banks are also increasing their interest rates on both loans and deposits. Several banks, including Indian Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda, raised their interest rates on fixed deposits across tenures.

Here’s the comparison of the current fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by these three lenders — Indian Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda — on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

Indian Bank’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):

Advertisement

7 days to 14 days – For General Public: 2.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 3.30 per cent

15 days to 29 days – For General Public: 2.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 3.30 per cent

30 days to 45 days – For General Public: 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 3.50 per cent

46 days to 90 days – For General Public: 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 3.75 per cent

91 days to 120 days – For General Public: 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 4.00 per cent

121 days to 180 days – For General Public: 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 4.25 per cent

181 days to less than 9 months – For General Public: 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 4.50 per cent

9 months to less than 1 year – For General Public: 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 4.90 per cent

1 year – For General Public: 5.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.80 per cent

Advertisement

Above 1 year to less than 2 years – For General Public: 5.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.90 per cent

2 years to less than 3 years – For General Public: 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.00 per cent

3 years to less than 5 years – For General Public: 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.10 per cent

5 years – For General Public: 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.10 per cent

Advertisement

Above 5 years – For General Public: 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.10 per cent.

ICICI Bank’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.35 per cent

Advertisement

46 days to 60 days: For General Public – 3.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.65 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.50 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public – 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public – 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

Advertisement

151 days to 184 days: For General Public – 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public – 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.25 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public – 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.25 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.50 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.50 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.75 per cent.

Bank of Baroda’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):

7 days to 14 days - For General Public: 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 3.50 per cent

15 days to 45 days - For General Public: 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 3.50 per cent

46 days to 90 days - For General Public: 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 4.50 per cent

91 days to 180 days - For General Public: 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 4.50 per cent

181 days to 270 days - For General Public: 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.15 per cent

271 days & above and less than 1 year - For General Public: 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.15 per cent

1 year - For General Public: 5.30 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.80 per cent

Above 1 year to 400 days - For General Public: 5.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.95 per cent

Above 400 days and up to 2 years - For General Public: 5.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.95 per cent

Above 2 years and up to 3 years - For General Public: 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.00 per cent

Above 3 years and up to 5 years - For General Public: 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.00 per cent

Above 5 years to up to 10 years - For General Public: 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.00 per cent

Above 10 years (MACT/ MACAD Court Order schemes only) - For General Public: 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.60 per cent.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here