Bank FD: PNB Vs SBI Vs Central Bank of India; Check Comparison of Latest Interest Rates

Bank FD Interest Rates: Interest rates in the country are rising as the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee has raised the key repo rate thrice in the past three months. Following this, banks have also been hiking the rates for both loans and deposits. On Thursday also, state-owned Punjab National Bank hiked its fixed deposit interest rates by up to 20 basis points on deposits below Rs 2 crore.

Here’s the comparison of the current fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by three lenders Punjab National Bank (PNB), State Bank of India (SBI) and Central Bank of India on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

PNB’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

46 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.75 per cent

91 days to 179 days: For General Public - 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.50 per cent

180 days to 270 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

271 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

1 year: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

Above 1 year to 2 years: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

Above 2 Years to 3 Years: For General Public - 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.10 per cent

Above 3 years to 5 years: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.25 per cent

Above 5 years to 10 years: For General Public - 5.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.15 per cent

1111 days: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.25 per cent

SBI’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):

7 days to 45 days: For General Public - 2.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.40 per cent

46 days to 179 days: For General Public - 3.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.40 per cent

180 days to 210 days: For General Public - 4.55 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.05 per cent

211 Days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 4.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.10 per cent

1 year to less than 2 years: For General Public - 5.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.95 per cent

2 years to less than 3 years: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

3 years to less than 5 year: For General Public - 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.10 per cent

5 years to up to 10 years: For General Public - 5.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.15 per cent.

Central Bank of India’s FD Interest Rate (On Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore):

7 days to 14 days – For General Public: 2.75 per cent

15 days to 30 days – For General Public: 2.90 per cent

31 days to 45 days – For General Public: 3.00 per cent

46 days to 59 days – For General Public: 3.35 per cent

60 days to 90 days – For General Public: 3.35 per cent

91 days to 179 days – For General Public: 3.85 per cent

180 days to 270 days – For General Public: 4.50 per cent

271 days to 364 days – For General Public: 4.50 per cent

1 year to less than 2 years – For General Public: 5.35 per cent

2 years to less than 3 years – For General Public: 5.40 per cent

3 years to less than 5 years – For General Public: 5.40 per cent

5 years and above to up to 10 years – For General Public: 5.60 per cent

555 days – For General Public: 5.60 per cent.

Central Bank of India also offers higher interest rates to senior citizens on fixed deposits.

