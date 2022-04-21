Bank Holiday Today: Banks to Remain Closed for 4 Out of 10 Remaining Days in April; See List

Bank Holidays in April 2022: With the beginning of the new financial year, many states in India observed their own festivities and this means there were several bank holidays in April this year, with all private and public sector lenders being closed on some of these particular days. There are total 15 bank holidays this month, 11 of which have been used up. This means that there are four more bank holidays still left on the cards, for the remaining 10 days of the month. This leads us to the question — if there is a bank holiday today.

There is indeed a bank holiday today in Tripura on the occasion of Garia Puja. This means that banks across private and public sector in Tripura will be closed on April 21 on the occasion of the ‘Puja’ as per a list by the Reserve Bank of India. Bank holidays come into effect according to a list prepared by the RBI every year. This list includes leaves under three categories — ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

It must be noted that bank holidays come into effect according to the regional occasions, apart from national holidays and weekend leaves. For example, banks in other parts of India will not observe a holiday on April 21, since the festival is region specific. In Jammu and Kashmir, Banks will remain closed on April 29 on the occasion of Shab-I-Qadr/ Jumat-ul-Vida as per the list by the central bank.

However, on national holidays, like Independence Day, banks across India remain closed. Banks also remain closed on Sundays and on second and fourth Saturdays of each month as per the list prepared by the RBI. According to that list, banks will be closed this Saturday and Sunday, apart from the regional leaves that will come into effect. However, it is best for the customer to check with the nearest branch regarding the list of bank holidays.

Here is the Full List of Bank Holidays During the Last 10 days of April 2022 (Starting From April 21 onwards)

April 21: Garia Puja — Tripura

April 29: Shab-I-Qadr/ Jumat-ul-Vida — Jammu and Kashmir

List of Weekend Leaves

Apart from these, there are two weekend bank holidays remaining for the lenders.

April 23: Fourth Saturday

April 24: Sunday

So, if you have any bank related work, you must check with your nearest branch to get an idea about bank holidays in your area, as bank holidays vary from state to state depending on the occasion there. This will save time and will ensure that you can carry out any work seamlessly and without any hassle.

