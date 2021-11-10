Bank Holiday Today: Banks to Remain Shut For 5 Days in a Row From Today. Details Here

>Bank Holidays in November 2021: All banks, including private and public sector banks will remain closed for up to five days in a row this week, starting from Wednesday, November 10, as festivities across the country continue to be celebrated. November is usually the month of Diwali or Deepavali, which was observed last week this year. During this weeks, various other festivals, like Chhath Puja in Bihar and Jharkhand, and Wangala festival in Shillong will be observed, starting from Wednesday. Private and public sector banks will remain closed for up to 17 days over the month of November. Keeping this in mind, if you want to do some bank-related work, you must take a note of these bank holidays in November to smoothly carry out the work.

In this regard, you should also keep in mind that it should not be much of a concern as these holidays are state-wise. For this, only certain branches of the banks in respective states will remain shut on the abovementioned days. They are usually not uniform in nature, except for a few days. For example, there will be a bank holiday today in Patna and Ranchi on the account of Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan Ardhya) in Bihar and Jharkhand, but services will be available in the other parts of the country. So, bank customers are usually advised to visit the nearest branch to know about the complete list of bank holidays.

Advertisement

Bank holidays come into effect as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India or RBI. According to a list by the central bank, the number of holidays has been fixed at 11 this month. The remaining are the weekend leaves. This includes all Sundays of the month, as well as second and fourth Saturdays. Banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month. The RBI’s list of holidays falls into three categories. These are state-wise celebrations, religious holidays and festival celebrations.

The central bank’s notification for holidays has been notified under three brackets, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. On these notified holidays, all branches of banks, which includes the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, will remain shut.

Going by the RBI’s list, the next time almost all banks will be closed across the country (apart from weekends) is on November 19 for Guru Nanak Jayanti. On this note, let’s take a look at the list of holidays when banks will be closed this week, so that you can make a schedule accordingly.

>Here’s a full list of bank holidays this week, starting from November 11, 2021

Advertisement

>November 10: Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan Ardhya) - Patna, Ranchi

>November 11: Chhath Puja - Patna

>November 12: Wangala Festival - Shillong

Apart from the varying state-wise holidays. The banks will remain closed on some of the days of the weekends. It must be noted in this regard that weekend leaves are uniform in nature across India. These are mentioned below:

>November 13: Second Saturday of the month

Advertisement

>November 14: Sunday

So, if you have any bank related work pending or you want to withdraw cash, you must visit your nearest branch at the earliest as banks will be closed for there is a long trail of bank holidays, starting from October 12. However, ATMs will work without any disruption during the above mentioned bank holidays.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.