Bank Holidays 2021: Banks to Remain Shut for 5 Days this Week. Full List Here

Public and private sector banks across the country will remain shut for five out of seven days this week. To observe various festivals celebrated throughout the month including Durga Puja, Navratri and Dussehra, lenders remain shut for at least 21 days in October. If you are planning to visit the bank branches anytime this week, you must take note of these holidays to avoid inconveniences.

The Reserve Bank of India has notified the holidays for lenders under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. All banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks across the country will remain closed on these notified holidays.

According to the RBI list, all banks remain closed Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). Banks also remain shut on festivals including Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday. On the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, the private and public sector banks across the country remain closed. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also made it compulsory for banks to remain shut on Sundays.

However, it must be mentioned that bank holidays vary from one state to another. Bank holidays may not apply on all days in your state. So, bank customers are usually advised to visit the nearest branch to know about the complete list of bank holidays.

>Here’s a full list of bank holidays in October, starting from October 11, 2021

1) October 19 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat / (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

2) October 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla)

3) October 22 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

4) October 23 – 4th Saturday

5) October 24 – Sunday

6) October 26 – Accession Day (Jammu, Srinagar)

7) October 31 - Sunday

So, if you have any bank related work pending or you want to withdraw cash ahead of the festive season, you must visit your nearest branch at the earliest as banks will be closed for there is a long trail of bank holidays, starting from October 19. However, ATMs will work without any disruption during the above mentioned bank holidays.

