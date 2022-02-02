Bank Holidays in February: Banks to Remain Closed for 12 Days This Month. Check List

Bank Holidays in February: Each month, like all other sectors, the banking sector also gets a fixed number of leaves owing to different circumstances. In the month of February this year, all banks across private and public sectors will remain closed for as many as 12 days, according to a list prepared by central bank RBI. The Reserve Bank of India has issued a list of holidays for the year 2022 in its annual list. The holidays have been prepared according to this list.

As per the RBI list, there are up to six state wise holidays in February 2022. This includes the fifth day of February, where banks will remain closed in some states on account of Vasant Panchami. The remaining six holidays are the weekend leaves when banks are closed nationally. So, if you have any bank related work, you should check with your nearest branch first regarding the bank holidays in January so that you can carry out your work seamlessly. On that note, you should also keep in mind that it should not be much of a concern as these bank holidays are largely state-wise. This means that they are not usually uniform in nature.

Bank holidays come into effect as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India or RBI. According to a list by the central bank, the number of holidays has been fixed at six this month. The remaining are the weekend leaves. This includes all Sundays of the month, as well as second and fourth Saturdays. Banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month. The RBI’s list of holidays falls into three categories. These are state-wise celebrations, religious holidays and festival celebrations.

The central bank’s notification for holidays has been notified under three brackets, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. On these notified holidays, all branches of banks, which includes the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, will remain shut.

>Here is the full list of holidays for the month of February 2022, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from February 1 onwards)

>List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act

February 2 - Sonam Lhochhar - Gangtok

February 5 - Saraswati Puja/ Shri Panchami/Shri Panchami Basant Panchami - Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata

February 15 - Mohammad Hazrat Ali Birthday/Louis-Nagai-Ni -Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow

February 16 - Guru Ravidas Jayanti - Chandigarh

February 18 - Doljatra - Kolkata

February 19 - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti - Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur

Apart from the varying state-wise holidays. The banks will remain closed on some of the days of the weekends. It must be noted in this regard that weekend leaves are uniform in nature across India. These are mentioned below:

February 6 – Sunday

February 12 – Second Saturday of the month

February 13 - Sunday

February 20 – Sunday

February 26 – Fourth Saturday of the month

February 27 – Sunday

