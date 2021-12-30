Bank Holidays in January: Lenders to Remain Closed for 16 Days Next Month; Dates Here

>Bank Holidays in January 2022: As we are headed for the New Year 2022, a new set of holidays are set to kick in for the public, and the banking sector is no exception. In this regard, you should note that all banks across the private and public sectors will be closed for several days in the coming month, that is January 2022. The first month of the new year has many holidays lined up for the banking sector, 16 to be precise. This means that banks across India will be closed for up to 16 days in January 2022. The holiday calendar was released by the Reserve bank of India earlier this month.

On that note, you should keep in mind that it should not be much of a concern as these bank holidays are largely state-wise. This means that they are not usually uniform in nature. For example, there will be a bank holiday on January 12 in Kolkata on the account of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary in the state, but services will be available in the other parts of the country.

Bank holidays come into effect as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India or RBI. According to a list by the central bank, the number of holidays has been fixed at 11 this month. The remaining are the weekend leaves. This includes all Sundays of the month, as well as second and fourth Saturdays. Banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month. The RBI’s list of holidays falls into three categories. These are state-wise celebrations, religious holidays and festival celebrations.

The central bank’s notification for holidays has been notified under three brackets, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. On these notified holidays, all branches of banks, which includes the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, will remain shut.

There are no national holidays next month, but most of the banks will remain closed on January 26, on the account of Republic Day. Banks in Imphal, Jaipur, Srinagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh and Agartala will remain open on January 26, the RBI has notified.

Having said that, let’s take a look at the list of holidays when banks will be closed during the month of Janiary, so that you can make a schedule accordingly.

>Here is the full list of holidays for the month of January 2022, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from January 1 onwards)

>List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act

>January 1: New Year’s Day - Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok and Shillong

>January 3: New Year’s Celebration/Losoong - Aizawl and Gangtok

>January 4: Losoong - Gangtok

>January 11: Missionary Day - Aizawl

>January 12: Birthday of Swami Vivekananda - Kolkata

>January 14: Makar Sankranti/Pongal - Ahmedabad and Chennai

>January 15: Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day - Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok and Hyderabad

>January 18: Thai Poosam - Chennai

>January 26: Republic Day - Across the country except in Imphal, Jaipur, Srinagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh and Agartala

Apart from the varying state-wise holidays. The banks will remain closed on some of the days of the weekends. It must be noted in this regard that weekend leaves are uniform in nature across India. These are mentioned below:

>January 2: Sunday

>January 8: Second Saturday of the month

>January 9: Sunday

>January 16: Sunday

>January 22: Fourth Saturday of the month

>January 23: Sunday

>January 30: Sunday

