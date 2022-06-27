Bank Holidays in July 2022: Banks to Remain Closed for 14 Days Next Month; See Full List

Bank Holidays in July 2022: After a month of getting fewer bank holidays in June, private and public lenders across several parts of India are set to see a good number of bank holidays in July 2022. There are as many as 14 bank holidays in July this year. The month of July is going to start within a few days and this means that there will be a new set of bank holidays in July that will come into effect as per the calendar prepared by the Reserve Bank of India. The RBI prepares a calendar for each month where bank holidays are mentioned.

There are 14 bank holidays in July, as mentioned before, out of which seven are weekend leaves. On the other hand, there are eight regional holidays whereby lenders in some specific areas remain closed due to occasions in that particular areas. If we add up the two categories, there will be 15 bank holidays. However, Bakrid, which is a regional holiday for Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, falls on July 9, which is the second Saturday of the month when all banks are closed. Therefore, the bank holiday on July 9 is clashing, which means there are 14 bank holidays in July.

Bank holidays come into effect according to a list prepared by the RBI every year. This list includes leaves under three categories — ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. As per the list, different branches remain closed on different occasions, depending upon the festival in the area. Other than this, there are bank holidays nationally on national holidays, whereby all branches across private and public sectors remain closed. Branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks remain shut on notified holidays by the RBI.

In this regard, it must be noted that bank holidays that come under the Negotiable Instruments Act vary from region to region. Here is a complete list of bank holidays in July 2022.

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act:

July 1: Kang (Rathajatra)/ Ratha Yatra — Bhubaneshawar

July 7: Kharchi Puja — Agartala

July 9: ld-Ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) — Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram; Banks will also be shut across the country as this is the second Saturday of the month

July 11: Eid-ul-Azha — Srinagar, Jammu

July 13: Bhanu Jayanti — Gangtok

July 14: Beh Dienkhlam — Shillong

July 16: Harela — Dehradun

July 26: Ker Puja — Agartala

Apart from this, there are seven weekend leaves, including the one clashing with Bakrid, where banks will be closed all across the country. These are mentioned below

List of Weekend Leaves

July 3: First Sunday

July 9: Second Saturday + Bakrid

July 10: Second Sunday

July 17: Third Sunday

July 23: Fourth Saturday

July 24: Fourth Sunday

July 31: Fifth Sunday

Therefore, if you have any bank related work, you must contact your local branch to confirm the bank holidays in July this year as per your region to avoid any hassle.

