Bank Holidays in July: Banks to Remain Closed for 4 Out of 8 Remaining Days; Full List

Bank Holidays in July 2022: The month of July this year is at its last legs with only eight days left. However, out of these few days, there are four bank holidays still left in July, mainly because of weekends. The Reserve Bank of India, in its rules for implementing bank holidays, has said that lenders will be closed for the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, but will work on other Saturdays. The central bank prepares a monthly list of bank holidays at the beginning of each year, according to which lenders of specific regions remain closed. As per that calendar, there is one more regional bank holiday in July to be implemented.

There is a bank holiday on July 23 and 24 due to the weekend, where all lenders across private and public sectors will be closed in the country. Apart from this, on July 31, there is also a weekend leave for a Sunday. There is a regional holiday on July 26 on the occasion of Ker Puja in Tripura, when banks across the state will be closed.

It must be noted that many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank. There were 14 bank holidays in July, 10 of which have been used up. However, some bank holidays are region-specific, like the one mentioned above.

The Reserve Bank fixes the bank holidays each year under three categories, including the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Among these, the ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ categorisation sees the highest number of holidays. Branches of all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks remain shut on notified holidays by the Reserve Bank of India.

Here is the Full List of Bank Holidays in July 2022 as per the RBI List (Starting From July 1, 2022)

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act:

July 1: Kang (Rathajatra)/ Ratha Yatra — Bhubaneshawar

July 7: Kharchi Puja — Agartala

July 9: ld-Ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) — Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram; Banks will also be shut across the country as this is the second Saturday of the month

July 11: Eid-ul-Azha — Srinagar, Jammu

July 13: Bhanu Jayanti — Gangtok

July 14: Beh Dienkhlam — Shillong

July 16: Harela — Dehradun

July 26: Ker Puja — Agartala

Apart from this, there are seven weekend leaves, including the one clashing with Bakrid, where banks will be closed all across the country. These are mentioned below

List of Weekend Leaves

July 3: First Sunday

July 9: Second Saturday + Bakrid

July 10: Second Sunday

July 17: Third Sunday

July 23: Fourth Saturday

July 24: Fourth Sunday

July 31: Fifth Sunday

Thus, if you have any bank related work, you must contact your local branch to confirm the bank holidays in July this year as per your region to avoid any hassle.

