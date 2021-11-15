Bank Holidays in November: Banks to Close for 6 out of 15 Days From Today. Check List

>Bank holidays in November: Banks across the private and public sectors in the country have already enjoyed up to 11 holidays in the first half of November. This was due to continued festivities in different parts of India, including Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja. In the second half, that is, the one starting from November 15, Monday, private and public sector banks will close their doors for up to six days. With the wrap up of the festive season, banks too will not see as many holidays in the second half of November, as compared to the first. The off days will be a combination of weekends and state-wise holidays.

Keeping this in mind, if you want to do some bank-related work, you must take a note of these bank holidays in the second half of November to smoothly carry out the work. However, in this regard, you should also note keep in mind that it should not be much of a concern as these holidays are state-wise. For this, only certain branches of the banks in respective states will remain shut on the abovementioned days. For example, on next Monday, that is November 22, private and public sector banks will remain closed in Bengaluru on the account of Kanakadasa Jayanthi, but will operate in the rest of the country.

Advertisement

Bank holidays come into effect as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India or RBI. According to a list by the central bank, the number of holidays has been fixed at 11 this month. The remaining are the weekend leaves. This includes all Sundays of the month, as well as second and fourth Saturdays. Banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month. The RBI’s list of holidays falls into three categories. These are state-wise celebrations, religious holidays and festival celebrations.

The Reserve Bank of India’s notification for holidays has been notified under three brackets, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. On these notified holidays, all branches of banks, including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, will remain shut.

If we go by the Reserve Bank’s list of notified holidays during the ongoing month of November, we will see that all banks across the country, except those in Bengaluru, remained closed on Diwali, which fell on November 4. On November 19, banks across most parts of India will close on the account of Guru Nanak Jayanti but will operate in areas like Patna. Apart from this, only the weekend leaves would be uniformly applicable to all banks across India on the same day.

On this note, let’s take a look at the list of holidays when banks will be closed this week, so that you can make a schedule accordingly.

Advertisement

>Here is a full list of bank holidays in your city for the remaining part of the month, as per the list of RBI, starting from November 15 onwards

>November 19: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima - Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar

>November 22: Kanakadasa Jayanthi - Bengaluru

Advertisement

>November 23: Seng Kutsnem - Shillong

Apart from the varying state-wise holidays. The banks will remain closed on some of the days of the weekends. These are mentioned below:

>November 21: Sunday

>November 27: Fourth Saturday of the month

>November 28: Sunday

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.