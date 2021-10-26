Bank Holidays in November: Banks to Remain Shut for 17 Days Next Month; Check Dates

Private and public sector banks all around the country will remain closed for more than half of the coming month, that is, November. Out of the 30 days in the second last month of the year, banks will be closed for as many as 17 days amid continued festivities around India as well as weekends. So, if you have planned to visit any bank branches in November, you must take a note to dodge any hassle and carry out your work in a smooth manner.

On that note, you should also keep in mind that it should not be much of a concern holidays are state-wise and only certain branches of the banks in respective states will remain shut on these days. They are usually not uniform in nature, except for a few days. For example, banks will remain closed in Bengaluru on Kannada Rajyostsava, but services will be available in the other parts of the country.

Advertisement

According to an official list released by the Reserve Bank of India or RBI, the number of holidays has been fixed at 11. The remaining are the weekend leaves. This includes all Sundays of the month, as well as second and fourth Saturdays. The RBI’s list of holidays falls into three categories. These are state-wise celebrations, religious holidays and festival celebrations.

The central bank’s notification for holidays has been notified under three brackets, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. On these notified holidays, all branches of banks, which includes the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, will remain shut.

According to this list by RBI, no bank opens on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). The branches also close during festivities like Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday. The RBI has also made Sunday a compulsory leave for all banks, apart from second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Going by the list of holidays in the upcoming month, all banks across the country, except those in Bengaluru, will remain closed on Diwali, which falls on November 4. Apart from this, only the weekend leaves would be uniformly applicable to all banks across India on the same day. But to know more about the state-wise holidays, you must visit your nearest branch and get all the details.

>Here is the full list of holidays for the month of November 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from November 1 onwards)

Advertisement

>November 1: Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut - Bengaluru, Imphal

>November 3: Naraka Chaturdashi - Bengaluru

>November >4: Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja -Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram

>November 5: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja - Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur

>November 6: Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba - Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Shimla

Advertisement

>November 10: Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya) - Patna, Ranchi

>November 11: Chhath Puja - Patna

>November 12: Wangala Festival - Shillong

>November 19: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima - Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar

>November 22: Kanakadasa Jayanthi - Bengaluru

>November 23: Seng Kutsnem - Shillong

Apart from the varying state-wise holidays. The banks will remain closed on some of the days of the weekends. These are mentioned below

>November 7: Sunday

Advertisement

>November 13: Second Saturday of the month

>November 14: Sunday

>November 21: Sunday

>November 27: Fourth Saturday of the month

>November 28: Sunday

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.