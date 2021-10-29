Bank Holidays in November: Banks to Remain Shut for 5 Days Next Week; Full List

In the upcoming week starting November 1, all public and private sector banks across the country will remain shut for as many as five out of seven days. The lenders all over India will close on these days amid festivities such as Diwali and Bhai Dooj during the next week. As far as the whole month of November is concerned, banks will remain shut for as many as 17 days throughout prolonged festivals across the country. So, if you have planned to visit any bank branches during the next week, you must take a note of these days to avoid any hassle and carry out your work smoothly.

Bank holidays come into effect as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India or RBI. However, save for a few national holidays, these days off do not usually clash with one another as they are observed in a state-wise manner. This means, only certain branches of the banks in respective states will remain closed on a certain day. For example, banks will remain closed in Bengaluru on Kannada Rajyostsava, but services will be available in the other parts of the country. For this, bank customers are generally asked to visit the branch nearest to them to know about the complete list of bank holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India has said that banks will get holidays under three brackets. These are the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. On these notified days, every bank, which includes the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks across the country will stay closed.

All the branches of the banks remain closed Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). Banks also remain shut on festivals including Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday. The RBI has also made Sunday a compulsory leave for all banks, apart from second and fourth Saturdays of each month. However, since the state-wise holidays vary, lenders in your state may not down their shutters on all those days.

Going by the RBI list of holidays in the upcoming month, all banks across the country, except those in Bengaluru, will remain closed on Diwali, which falls on November 4. Apart from this, only the weekend leaves would be uniformly applicable to all banks across India on the same day.

Here's a full list of bank holidays in October, starting from November 1, 2021

November 1: Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut - Bengaluru, Imphal

November 3: Naraka Chaturdashi - Bengaluru

November 4: Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja -Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram

November 5: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja - Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur

November 6: Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba - Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Shimla

Apart from the varying state-wise holidays. The banks will remain closed on some of the days of the weekends. These are mentioned below:

November 7: Sunday

November 13: Second Saturday of the month

November 14: Sunday

So, in case you have bank related work pending or you want to take out cash amid the festive season during the upcoming week, you are advised to visit your nearest branch to know about the list of holidays in your state. However, despite all the leaves, ATMs will continue to function as usual on these days.

