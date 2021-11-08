Bank Holidays in November: Banks to Remain Shut for 5 Days This Week. Check Dates

Private and public sector banks all around the country will remain closed for as many as five consecutive days in the running week, that is the week starting from Monday, November 8. The bank holidays come amid a time of extended festivities following the week that saw celebrations like Diwali and Bhai Dooj. Also, private and public sector banks will remain closed for up to 17 days over the month of November. Keeping this in mind, if you want to do some bank-related work, you must take a note of these bank holidays in November to smoothly carry out the all the processes this week.

On that note, you should also keep in mind that it should not be much of a concern holidays are state-wise and only certain branches of the banks in respective states will remain shut on these days. They are usually not uniform in nature, except for a few days. For example, banks will remain closed in Shillong on Wangala Festival, but services will be available in the other parts of the country.

The RBI classifies the holidays for every month under the category of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’. The other classifications for the RBI listing are ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. The other two classifications do not apply to this month’s holidays for banks. On these notified holidays, all branches of banks, including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, will remain shut.

Bank holidays come into effect as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India or RBI. According to this list by RBI, no bank opens on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). The branches also close during festivities like Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday. The RBI has also made Sunday a compulsory leave for all banks, apart from second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

If we go by the Reserve Bank’s list of notified holidays during the ongoing month of November, we will see that all banks across the country, except those in Bengaluru, will remain closed on Diwali, which fell on November 4. Apart from this, only the weekend leaves would be uniformly applicable to all banks across India on the same day. Many banks will remain closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti — across Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar — but during the following week.

Let’s take a look at the list of holidays when banks will be closed this week, so that you can make a schedule accordingly.

>Here’s a full list of bank holidays this week, starting from November 8, 2021

>November 10: Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan Ardhya) - Patna, Ranchi

>November 11: Chhath Puja - Patna

>November 12: Wangala Festival - Shillong

Apart from the varying state-wise holidays. The banks will remain closed on some of the days of the weekends. These are mentioned below:

>November 13: Second Saturday of the month

>November 14: Sunday

Now that you have the list, take a note of it and plan your bank-related work accordingly to avoid any confusion. To be safer, you can also visit your nearest branch and know about the bank holidays this week to work out a plan.

