Bank Holidays This Month: June to Have Up to 8 Holidays; Check Full List

Bank Holidays in June 2022: The new month is already here and this means there will be a host of financial changes that will affect the pocket and finance related routine of the common man. This also includes bank holidays in June, as a new set of leaves will come into effect from June 1, Wednesday. There are only eight Bank holidays in June, with six of them being weekend leaves. This includes weekends and various festivals which are declared as holidays under the Negotiable Instrument Act by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The country’s central bank has notified the holidays under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. According to RBI guidelines, all banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks across the country will remain closed on these notified holidays. One holiday is effective on account of ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’ on April 1 when a majority of banks across the country remain closed, while ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’ categorisation sees the highest number of holidays.

On the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, the private and public sector banks across the country remain closed. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also made it compulsory for banks to remain shut on Sundays. However, other bank holidays that come under the Negotiable Instruments Act vary from region to region. For example, banks in Shillong will be closed on May 9 on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti, while there is no bank holiday on the day in other parts of the country. There are only two bank holidays in June under the Negotiable Instruments act.

So, if you are planning to visit bank branches this month, you must know that public and private sector banks will be closed for up to eight days in June, which means there are eight bank holidays in June. However, it is the best if to reach your nearest bank branch to make sure regarding the bank holidays in June this year.

Here’s the Full List of Bank Holidays in June 2022 (Starting From June 1, 2022)

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act

June 2: Maharana Pratap Jayanti — Shillong

June 15: Y.M.A. Day/ Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday/ Raja Sankranti — Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Jammu, Srinagar

Apart from this, there are six weekend leaves where banks will be closed all across the country. These are mentioned below

List of Weekend Leaves

June 5: Sunday

June 11: Second Saturday

June 12: Sunday

June 19: Sunday

June 25: Fourth Saturday

June 26: Fourth Saturday

Thus, if you have any bank related work, you must contact your local branch to confirm the bank holidays in June this year as per your region to avoid any hassle.

