Bank Holidays This Week: Banks to Remain Shut for 4 Straight Days, Check Dates

Bank Holidays in March 2022: Bank employees are going to enjoy a long weekend this week, while the customers have to be cautious about the days they are visiting the bank to carry out work. These bank holidays include weekends and Holi.

Banks across all private and public sector will remain closed for as many as nine days on account of various public holidays. This is according to a list prepared by India’s central bank RBI. The Reserve Bank of India has issued a list of holidays for the year 2022 in its annual list. The bank holidays have been prepared according to this list.

Holi, one of India’s largest festivals, falls on March 18 in 2022 and banks across the country, with some exceptions, will be closed.

Bank holidays come into effect as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India or RBI. According to a list by the central bank, the number of holidays has been fixed at six this month. The remaining are the weekend leaves. This includes all Sundays of the month, as well as second and fourth Saturdays. Banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month. The RBI’s list of holidays falls into three categories. These are state-wise celebrations, religious holidays and festival celebrations.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prepare the list of holidays for the public and private sector banks at the beginning of every year. It usually notifies holidays under three broad brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. All banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks across the country will remain closed on these notified holidays.

It must be mentioned that bank holidays also vary from one state to another. To celebrate Holika Dahan festival ahead of Holi, banks will be shut in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand on March 17. Holi will be celebrated on March 18 across the country. Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar on Friday, March 18.

The lenders will also remain shut in some of the states — Orissa, Manipur and Bihar due to Holi or Yaosang on March 19. Banks also remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and on all Sunday’s of the month. So, the lenders will also remain shut on March 20 across India.

List of Bank Holidays in the Third Week of March

March 17, 2022, Thursday: Banks will be shut in Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ranchi to celebrate Holika Dahan

March 18, 2022, Friday: Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar due to Holi

March 19, 2022, Saturday: Banks will be shut in Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Patna due to Holi/Yaosang

March 20, 2022, Sunday: Bank Holiday

