Bank of India Net Banking, Mobile Banking Services Down after System Update. Know More

Following several complaints over four days, public sector lender Bank of India has restored its online services, a report quoting sources within the bank said. The bank had earlier this week stated on Twitter that it was upgrading its Core Banking System. However, following this upgradation, customers stormed Twitter alleging that the online services were down. What surprised them more was that the problem went on for four days.

The bank, however, has now said that all its systems are working smoothly, sources quoted by CNBC-TV18 said. On Twitter too, Bank of India has replied to a customer saying the same.

“Sir,​ sorry for inconvenience caused to you. We would like to inform you that all the banking services has been restored. However,​ if you are still facing issues,​ please DM us," it said in a reply to a customer complaint.

Advertisement

>What Happened at Bank of India?

On January 23, public lender Bank of India in a Twitter statement said that it had scheduled the migration process of its customers as part of its core system upgradation from January 21, and the process will be completed by January 24.

However, from that day onwards, customers started complaining of failures in online transactions. Complaints started pouring in on Twitter, stating that they are not being able to carry out key banking services including net banking, cheque clearances, transaction failures, and more. According to CNBC-TV18, the bank said that the issues were caused by “minor glitches" because of the upgrade.

Advertisement

However, all the complaints were met with one same reply.

Bank of India has not issued any official statement on the incident yet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.