Bank of Baroda, LPG Cylinder, WhatsApp and Other Key Rule Changes from November

We are now headed towards the end of the year, 2021, as the month of October, the 10th month of the calendar, is going to end on Sunday, that is tomorrow. Monday is the first day of the new month of November. On this day, several companies as well as the government are going to implement many changes and introduce new rules. A few of these rules are going to have a direct impact on the life of the common people across India. The new changes have already been announced earlier in the year and would affect citizens in many different ways. In this context, it is important that you stay updated about the guidelines that are going to be implemented within two days’ time from now.

For example, from November 1, banking rules will undergo a change. Bank of Baroda is starting a rule whereby a customer has to pay service fees for depositing and withdrawing money. Similarly, in case of railways, the time table of trains will undergo a change. Here are some of the few changes that are going to be implemented from Monday, that is November 1.

>Banks to charge service fee for withdrawal and deposit of money

If you are a customer of the Bank of Baroda, this news might be of importance to you. Centralised bank, Bank of Baroda, will from November 1 implement a rule that will enable them to charge separate fees for availing banking services. Account holders will have to pay Rs 150 service fees for taking loans. Additionally, deposits up to three times will be free at the banks, but if someone wants to deposit their money for the fourth time in a month, they will have to pay extra charges of Rs 40. For Jan Dhan account holders, this rule will not be implemented. However, they will have to pay Rs 100 if they want to withdraw money beyond the prescribed limit.

>Railways to change time table for trains

The Indian Railways is on a spree of changing time tables of trains across the country. At the beginning of this month, the Railways had changed schedule of over 100 trains running in four divisions of Rajasthan. In November, one can expect huge changes, as per reports. After this, the timings of around 13,000 passenger trains and 7,000 goods trains will change. The schedule of about 30 Rajdhani Expresses running across the country will also change from November 1, according to reports.

>Surge in LPG prices once more

One might find this a shock, but LPG prices are likely to go up again, much to the worry of commoners. Oil Marketing Companies revise the price of LPG cylinders on the basis of crude oil prices on the first day of every month. Moreover, the government might opt for another surge in view of losses faced regarding the sale of LPG cylinders, reports have suggested.

>WhatsApp to stop working for certain users

WhatsApp will stop providing its services on some iPhone and Android phones from November 1. According to a notification by the Facebook-owned company, the messaging platform will no longer support Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0 starting from Monday. So if you are still using these versions of the operating systems, you might want to upgrade them.

>New OTP-based system for booking gas cylinder

The entire process of delivery of LPG cylinder is going to change from November 1. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number when a user books a gas cylinder. The user has to share this OTP with the executives when they come to deliver the cylinder to complete the process.

