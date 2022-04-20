Bengal Business Summit Begins Today; Know More

Business has been the focus for the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government this time. For the past two years, the state could not host the Bengal Business Summit. This year, the Bengal Business Summit will again showcase the state’s industry aspect. This is taking place for two days — April 20 and April 21.

Industrialists like Gautam Adani and companies including ITC will take part in this summit.

Representatives of various countries have already arrived in Kolkata from Japan to Australia for attending the Summit.

The UK has come with the biggest team this time to exchange ideas and to talk business.

Advertisement

FICCI has partnered with the West Bengal government in organising the past five editions of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS). This year, the sixth edition of BGBS will be held on April 20 and 21, with FICCI as a partner chamber. It is in this spirit of support and collaboration that FICCI organised its NECM in Kolkata.

Sources said a logistic hub is going to come up in Belur and Adani is going to invest. Investment in Tajpur port and Deocha Pachami (coal block) may be showcased.

The innovative social projects of the state government like ‘lokhi Bhandar’ and ‘Kanyasree’ will be projected to investors.

To project Bengal’s business aspect, the government is trying every way. Opposition, on the other hand, is critical of this summit. BJP Vice-President Dilip Ghosh has said, “It is only food and meeting; what about investment, it’s only wastage of money."

Interestingly, today when the summit has started, BJP MLAs are marching to Deocha Pachami to stage their protest on acquisition.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.