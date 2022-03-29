Bharat Bandh: Bank Strike Partially Affects Life; SBI, PNB, Other Bank Services Hit

Bharat Bandh Day 2: The nationwide strike called by several trade unions has had a lukewarm by far, affecting the lives of common man partially with transport and banking services being hit. Key bank unions like All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) have supported the Bharat Bandh that will be in effect for 48 hours. The bank strike, which has impacted lending services, has been called to protest against the government’s plan to privatise two central banks instead of taking steps to strengthen them.

As a result of yesterday’s and today’s bank strike, banking services have been partially hit, with account holders getting impacted due to the absence of enough workers. Here is your cheatsheet to the bank strike today:

- According to a report by news agency PTI, banking services were partially impacted on Monday as a section of bank employees did not report for duty. Some bank branches, particularly in cities with a strong trade union movement, did very limited over-the-counter public dealings such as cash deposits and withdrawals.

- However, services in private banks were hardly impacted due to the bank strike. There might have been a delay in cheque clearances and government treasury operation might have also be affected by the strike, PTI reported.

- All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) General Secretary CH Venkatachalam on March 28 said the impact of the strike was prominent in eastern India particularly, as several public sector banks in the region closed due to the strike. In the other regions, branches are open as officers are present but services are being impacted due to many employees participating in the strike, he said.

- “We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent, by the strike," India’s largest public sector lender SBI had said ahead of the bank strike.

- Similarly, another public sector bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), said its services might get affected as well amid Bharat Bandh today. “While bank has made all arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent by the strike," PNB said while adding that AIBEA, BEFI and AIBOA have served them notice about going on strike. Private sector banks including Canara Bank and RBL Bank had also issued warnings regarding impact of services due to the Bharat Bandh on March 28 and 29.

Bank unions are protesting against the government’s move to privatise two public sector banks as announced in Budget 2021-22, PTI reported. They are also demanding an increase in interest rate on deposits and reduction in service charges.

