Bisleri Mobile App: You can Get Water Delivered at your Doorstep 24x7 Directly from App

Packaged water giant, Bisleri International, has launched a mobile application called Bisleri @Doorstep, fostering the D2C (Direct To Consumer) concept. The innovative and user-friendly application, which is currently active in 26 cities, is part of the efforts by Bisleri International to proliferate its e-commerce venture and to address the growing needs of the consumers.

The idea behind the application germinated during the Covid-19-induced lockdown, which locked everyone inside their homes. It is when the company started delivering mineral water at the doorstep. Soon after this initiative, the company announced the advent of the one-stop platform where consumers can access all the products of the company.

In addition, Bisleri also offered a subscription facility to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fresh mineral water. The application is the latest step towards strengthening the e-commerce arm of the company. Available for both Android and iOS, the application will make sure that any order placed through it, is delivered to the doorstep of the customer within 24 hours.

Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International, in an interview with news agency UNI, said, “We want to leverage the greater adoption of technology by consumers, to provide them a seamless shopping experience. We are investing in solutions to improve our consumer understanding, make their shopping experience smoother, and improve supply lead times." Talking about the additional agendas, Angelo said that through the data collected by the app, the company will develop consumer profiles and will further activate a personalised communication network aiding the relationship of the company with its consumers.

With the launch of the Bisleri @ Doorstep application, the company has become the first in the category of business to take a step forward in this direction and launch an e-commerce platform and application. “The number of people subscribing to our service is growing at a steady pace. We have witnessed a very encouraging increase in the traffic on our website. We are confident that with the launch of this application, the subscription and traffic will grow faster," said Angelo.

Bisleri Mineral Water goes through a rigorous 10 step process and around 114 tests to ensure that the best quality water is bottled and shipped for consumption. Currently, the e-commerce website ensures a direct-to-home delivery within 48 hours. The application will take half the time taken by the website.

