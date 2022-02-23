Home » News » Business » Bitcoin Price Slightly Rises; Ether, Dogecoin Also Up; Check Cryptocurrency Prices Today

Bitcoin Price Slightly Rises; Ether, Dogecoin Also Up; Check Cryptocurrency Prices Today

Bitcoin increased 3.21 per cent in the last 24 hours to $37,723.86 at 0845 hours, according to CoinMarketCap

Anulekha Ray| News18.com
Updated: February 23, 2022, 08:59 IST

Bitcoin price rose slightly on Wednesday. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, increased 3.21 per cent in the last 24 hours to $37,723.86 at 0845 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. As the tension between Ukraine and Russia rise, analysts predict that the cryptocurrency may slide towards the key $30,000-mark. It must be noted that Bitcoin lost nearly 15 per cent in the last seven days.

Ether, the second most popular cryptocurrency jumped 3.39 per cent in a day to hit $2,614.60, according to CoinMarketCap. On a weekly basis, Ether dropped over 17 per cent.

first published: February 23, 2022, 08:30 IST