Bitcoin Price Today Drops After Record High, Ether, Binance Fall; Top Cryptocurrency Rates

Bitcoin price dropped after hitting record high earlier this week. The world’s largest cryptocurrency touched all-time of around $66,900 on Wednesday after the successful launch of the first US bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund. This launch gave a boost to cryptocurrency, not legally accepted in many parts across the world, as an alternative asset class. Bitcoin price fell 2.84 per cent in the last 24 hours to $62,908.60, according to coinmarketcap.com at 0802 hours. Ether, Binance coin also slumped on October 22.

With the record high price, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency entered into “overbought" territory at one point on October 21. The digital asset’s 14-day relative strength index (RSI) clocked in at 71 on October 21. However, that session lasted for a very short span.

“By all metrics, $BITO’s debut was a smashing success. The BTC-linked ETF saw nearly $1billion in volume and garnered $570 million of assets on its first day of trading, making it the second largest ETF debut of all time. This has led to Bitcoin achieving its new all-time high of $66,931. For Bitcoin, support 2 is $53,000, Support 1 at $59,500, Resistance 1 at $70,000 and Resistance 2 at $74,500," according to ZebPay trade desk.

