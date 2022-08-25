Bringing Down The House: Neighbours Set to Move Temporarily as Noida Twin Towers Bite The Dust on Aug 28

The Supertech twin towers located in Noida’s sector 93 are to be demolished on August 28. All preparations have been made for the controlled implosion that will bring down the structure.

Instructions have also been issued to residents of the adjacent ATS Greens Village and Supertech societies to vacate their houses temporarily by 7 am on August 28.

News18 found that the residents had started packing their belongings according to the given guidelines.

Sarita, a Supertech resident who lives next to the twin towers, said, “We have been instructed to vacate the house on August 28 in the morning. We are completely ready. We are packing all our belongings. We are working according to the instructions given to us. We have moved all the things that were kept on the balcony inside the flat. The household items are covered with either paper or cloth so that there is no harm to our belongings."

She said that at a recent meeting of the resident welfare association (RWA), they were told that till noon that day all the security staff will guard the houses. Before that, two pieces of paper with the information on ‘dos and don’ts’ will have to be filled and given to a security guard and put up at the gate.

Ishtiaq Ahmed, general manager (planning), Noida Authority, said that instructions have been given out that, following the demolition, people in the neighbouring housing societies can return to their homes after 4 pm when the area has been cleared.

The demolition of the twin towers—Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys)—will be done through a controlled-implosion technique for which over 3,700 kg of explosives will be used in the eye-popping event that will also leave behind a whopping 55,000 tonnes of debris to be managed.

The towers are being demolished on the orders of the Supreme Court, which found violation of norms in the construction of the buildings.

