Budget 2022: Govt extends ECLGS scheme till March 2023, guarantee cover expanded

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2022 has announced that the ECLGS scheme will be extended till March 2023. In order to support Covid-hit MSMEs further, the government in September had announced an extension of its Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) till 31 March, 2022, or till guarantees for an amount of Rs 4.5 lakh crore are issued under the scheme, whichever is earlier.

Further, the guarantee cover for the scheme will be expanded by Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 5 lakh crore.

Earlier today, Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the Ministry.

In an attempt to go green, the Union Budget for 2022-2023 was presented in a paperless format. Sitharaman read out the Budget at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional ‘bahi khata’.

