Budget 2022: Govt to Upgrade 2 Lakh Anganwadis, Revamp Schemes Focusing on 'Nari Shakti', Says FM Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that schemes focusing on nari shakti will be revamped, while presenting the Union Budget 2022 on Tuesday. Under this, schemes empowering women such as Mission Shakti, Vatsalya, Saksham Anganwadis, Poshan 2.0, will be revamped, she added.

Sitharaman said these schemes were recently launched to provide integrated benefits to women and children. Saksham Anganwadis were providing improved environment for early childhood development, she added. Now, two lakh anganwadis will be upgraded under the Saksham Anganwadis scheme.

“Recognising the importance of nari shakti as the harbinger of our bright future, and for women development, during the amrut kaal, our government has comprehensively revamped schemes of the ministry of women and child development such as Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 to provide benefits," Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman further said Saksham Anganwadis were a new generation anganwadi that have better infrastructure, audio-visual aids, were powered by clean energy and providing improved environment for early childhood development.

Last year, the central government had announced the convergence of Supplementary Nutrition Programme and Poshan Abhiyaan, launching Mission Poshan 2.0, with an aim to strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach and outcome.

Saksham Anganwadis and Poshan 2.0 cover the Integrated Child Development Services scheme under which are anganwadi services, national nutrition mission or Poshan Abhiyaan scheme for adolescent girls and national crèche scheme. An estimated Rs 20,105 crore has been allocated to Saksham Anganwadis and Poshan 2.0.

