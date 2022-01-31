Budget 2022: Make-in-India, One of the Fastest Growing Economies, 10 Points from from Prez Kovind's Speech

The Budget Session of Parliament began with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall. He said, “My government believes that remembering the past and taking lessons from it is important for the country’s future." The Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on April 8 where the first part of the session will extend up to February 11. Later, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2021-22 on Monday and the Union Budget on Tuesday. The Economic Survey will be tabled separately by FM Sitharaman in both Houses and as per the Rajya Sabha schedule, it will be presented at around 2.40 pm today. The Budget session beginning today is the sixth parliament session to be held since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2020. The Budget session of 2020 was curtailed by eight sittings and the Budget session of 2021 was shortened by 10 sittings.

>On Pharma Sector

The government has brought several healthcare schemes. Ayushman Bharat has helped the poor get access to health care. The pharma sector also helped the nation overcome COVID. Over 180 countries are benefiting from India’s Pharma sector. We brought PLI scheme for Pharma sector, President Ram Nath Kovind said during the joint address.

>On Agriculture and Farmers

Over 6 crore rural homes have got piped water. Women in rural parts have benefited from piped water. The government has ensured that the poor get help from banks as well. Farmers have befitted from govt schemes, despite COVID. 3 Lakh crore rise in agricultural exports in last one year, Kovind said.

Further, President Kovind said that the government always focused on helping small farmers. We have ensured adequate infra near farming areas. The government focused on organic farming and crop diversification. The government has focused on river linking across the country. River linking scheme to help parts of India, including UP’s Bundelkhand. Govt has trained thousands of women in self-help groups. Beto Bachao, Beti Padhao has helped young girls. Govt focused on increasing the marriageable age of women. Govt has stopped the practice of triple talaq.

>On Jobs & Start-up ecosystem

Self-reliance top priority of the government. National education has changed the face of education. We are helping youth get jobs under Skill India. National institute of mental health set up in UP. Over 40 unicorn startups were created in 2021. The start-up ecosystem is helping youth. About 6 lakh people got jobs because of startups. We have eased patent rules for startups.

>PLI Scheme on Semiconductors to Further Boost our Startups

President Kovind pointed out that India is one of the nations that have the cheapest internet & mobile phones. We are also working on developing 5G. Our PLI Scheme on semiconductors will further boost our startup’s ecosystem, he said.

>On Schemes for Manufacturing Sector

President Ram Nath Kovind: PLI schemes are provided in the manufacturing sector. The government schemes in the manufacturing sector will create jobs. India is one of the top mobile manufacturing hubs of the world. India is a global leader in tech manufacturing. The government is focusing on the conventional sector as well. Govt is setting up mega textile manufacturing parks.

>On Defence Reforms

India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision is being driven by fast-paced reforms. India’s self-reliance in defence production is increasing; Make in India is given a priority in defence procurement. 209 defence items will not be imported from abroad and will be manufactured in India.

>On MSMEs

Govt ensuring credit flow for MSME sector. Over 13 lakh MSME companies have benefited from govt schemes. Small companies getting help from govt. Khadi becoming popular once again globally. MSMEs have been the backbone of the Indian economy. Govt provided Rs 3 lakh crore worth of collateral-free loans, which benefited 13.5 lakh MSMEs.

>On Infrastructure Reforms

President Kovind said, the achievements of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana are praise-worthy. Increase in total length of national highways: 2014- 90,000 kms 2022- 1,40,000 kms. He further added that 11 new metro lines in the country benefit lakhs in 8 states. Services have been started on 11 new metro lines in the country, which are benefiting lakhs of people in 8 states every day, he added.>

>On Jan Dhan Yojana

President Kovind, said: “We can see the impact of the manner in which my Govt linked Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile, JAM trinity, to citizen empowerment. Crores of beneficiaries received benefits of direct cash transfer during pandemic with the linking of over 44 crore poor citizens to banking system."

>On Banking Sector

The government has given training to thousands of women self-help group members to include them as ‘Banking Sakhi’. These women are working towards connecting banking services to rural areas.

>Svamitva yojana

Under Svamitva yojana, more than 40 lakh property cards have been distributed in around 27000 villages, he added. The government is working relentlessly to empower the rural economy and the farmers of the country. Keeping in mind the record production, the government has also made record procurement, the President added.

