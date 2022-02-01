Budget 2022 NPS Update: Tax Deduction Hiked to 14% for State Government Employees. Know More

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, while presenting her budget speech, said NPS deduction for employer contributions for state govt employees raised from 10 per cent to 14 per cent, to bring them on par with central government employees.

Saraswathi Kasturirangan, Partner, Deloitte India, said: “Deduction for employer contribution to NPS increased from 10 per cent to 14 per cent for state govt employees on par with central govt employees. Not extended to non- govt employees"

Investment in National Pension System (NPS) is offers tax benefit under three different sections of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Investment up to Rs 1.5 lakh in NPS in a financial year is eligible for deduction under section 80CCD (1). This deduction comes under the overall limit of Rs 1.5 lakh allowed under section 80C.

Further, NPS offers additional deduction over and above the section 80C deduction. This additional deduction is available of up to Rs 50,000 under section 80CCD (1b). A taxpayer can claim an additional deduction (from gross total income before levy of tax) of up to Rs 50,000 by investing in Tier I accounts of NPS. This way a taxpayer can claim an overall tax benefit of Rs 2 lakh in a particular financial year by investing in NPS. This tax benefit of Rs 2 lakh is available only if an individual o ..

Over and above the Rs 2 lakh limit, any contribution from the employer is also eligible for deduction under section 80CCD (2) of the Act. An employer’s contribution to employee’s NPS account will become taxable if the employer’s contribution to NPS account, EPF and superannuation exceeds Rs 7.5 lakh in a financial year. Remember, employer’s contribution to the NPS account is the only tax break available under both the tax regimes, i.e., new tax regime ..

