Burn Calories, Earn Bonus: Zerodha CEO’s Unique Way to Promote Fitness Among WFH Employees

Online brokerage company Zerodha has introduced a latest health challenge for its employees. CEO Nithin Kamath announced that anyone meeting whatever goal set on 90 per cent of the days over the next year gets one month’s salary as a bonus and one participant might even win Rs 10 lakhs.

The fitness challenge, which is an optional program, requires participants to burn at least 350 calories per day in any form.

Kamath said Work from Home (WFH) and sitting is the new smoking and it is turning into an endemic.

“Our latest health challenge at Zerodha is to give an option to set a daily activity goal on our fitness trackers. Anyone meeting whatever goal set on 90% of the days over the next year gets one month’s salary as a bonus. One lucky draw of Rs 10lks as a motivation kicker," he said in a LinkedIn post.

“It is an optional program. Min of 350 active calories/day, in any form. Given that most of us are WFH & sitting is the new smoking, turning into an epidemic. We are doing whatever to nudge everyone on the teams & hopefully, they and their families to move daily," he added.

Kamath said he gained weight after COVID and after tracking activity, he is now being more conscious about diet. “Since my initial weight gain after COVID, tracking activity has been the best growth hack, end up being more conscious about diet too. Slowly upped daily goal to 1000 calories. This is how my Sep looks until now; it will be interesting to see other’s who use activity trackers," he wrote.

In April this year, the Zerodha CEO announced a lucrative offer for his employees that would also reflect positively on their health. As per Kamath’s offer, employees whose Body Mass Index (BMI) is less than 25 would get half a month’s salary as a bonus. Moreover, if the collective BMI of all employees is below 25, then everybody will be eligible for another half month’s salary as a bonus.

