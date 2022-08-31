CCEA Approves Disposal of Chana Procured Under Price Support Scheme; On Offer At Rs 8 per kg Discount

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the disposal of chana, procured under the price support scheme (PSS) and price stabilisation fund, at a discount. States can utilise the procurement for various government schemes and programmes, including mid-day meal and public distribution system.

The CCEA also approved the enhancement of quantity procurement ceiling under the price support scheme from the existing 25 per cent to 40 per cent in respect of tur, urad and masur.

“The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved disposal of chana (pulses) to states/UTs at discounted rate to be utilised for various welfare schemes from the stock of pulses procured under the price support scheme (PSS) and the price stabilisation fund (PSF), and the enhancement of ceiling on the quantity of procurement under PSS from existing 25 per cent to 40 per cent in respect of tur, urad and masur," according to an official statement.

About Rs 1,200 crore will be spent for the implementation of this scheme. A total of 15 lakh tonnes of chana is on offer at a discount of Rs 8 per kg over the issue price of the sourcing state. States/UTs will utilise these pulses in welfare schemes.

Under this approved scheme, the states/ UTs government are offered to lift 15 lakh tonnes of chana at the discount of Rs 8 per kg over the issue price of the sourcing state on a first-come-first-serve basis. The states/ UTs to utilise these pulses in their various welfare schemes/ programmes like mid-day meal, Public Distribution System and Integrated Child Development Programmes (ICDP), etc., in their states/ UTs.

“This will be one-time dispensation for a period of 12 months or till the complete disposal of 15 lakh MT stock of Chana, whichever is earlier. The government will spend Rs 1,200 crore for the implementation of this scheme," the statement said.

India has witnessed an all-time high production of chana (pulses), especially during the last three years. The government, under the Price Support Scheme, has made record procurement of chana during rabi 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

“Due to this, 30.55 lakh MT of Chana is available with the government under PSS and PSF in the coming rabi season also, the production of chana is expected to be good. This coupled with increase in minimum support price for chana during 2022-23 will entail additional procurement under the price support scheme," the statement added.

It added that the decisions will enable the states/ UTs to use chana in various welfare schemes like public distribution system, mid-day meal schemes, etc., besides making available space of warehouses, which may be required in coming rabi season for accommodating fresh stocks procured under Price Support Scheme.

