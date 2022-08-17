Cabinet Approves Rs 50,000-Crore Credit Support To Hospitality Sector Under ECLGS

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved increasing the limit of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) by Rs 50,000 crore from Rs 4.5 Lakh crore to Rs 5 Lakh crore. The additional amount will be earmarked exclusively for enterprises in hospitality and related sectors, as they were hit the most due to the pandemic-induced disruptions.

“The additional amount of Rs 50,000 crore would be made applicable to enterprises in hospitality and related sectors till validity of the scheme which is March 31, 2023," according to an official statement.

Loans of about Rs 3.67 Lakh crore have been sanctioned under the already-operational ECLGS scheme till August 5, 2022.

