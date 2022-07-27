Cabinet Clears Rs 1.64-Lakh-Crore Revival Package For BSNL: Telecom Minister

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 1,64,000-crore revival package for BSNL. The package, which will be utilised to de-stress the state-owned telecom company’s balance sheet, is also aimed at expanding BSNL’s fibre reach and improving the quality of the company’s services.

Briefing reporters on the decision taken by the Union Cabinet, the minister also said the administrative allocation of spectrum for 4G and 5G services for BSNL has also been given go-ahead, apart from approving its infrastructure expansion and upgrade.

The Rs 1.64-lakh-crore BSNL revival package comprises both cash and non-cash components. The cash infusion, including spectrum, capital investments and viability gap funding (VGF), will be around Rs 44,000 crore. And, the remaining Rs 1.20 lakh crore will be a non-cash component.

The package will be given in a staggered manner, spreading over four years. However, 70 per cent of the support will be extended within 1-2 years. The telecom minister said the result will be visible within the next two years and BSNL will roll out 4G services.

Vaishnaw said the taxpayers’ money is being spent to revive BSNL and the company will be held accountable to clearly outlined benchmarks.

BSNL has a debt of 33,000 crore, and sovereign guarantee bonds will be issued by the state-owned firm to reduce the high cost of debt, Vaishnaw added. He said there is a possibility of issuance of sovereign bonds for MTNL also.

BSNL offers telecom services (both landline and wireless) across India except in Mumbai and Delhi – the two cities where MTNL is the state-owned telco.

The Union Cabinet has also approved the merger of BSNL and Bharat Broadband Network Ltd (BBNL), he said. BSNL has an optical fibre cable network of more than 6.83 lakh kilometres. After the merger, the state-owned company will get an additional 5.67 lakh kilometres of optical fibre, which is laid in 1.85 lakh village panchayats in the country using the Universal Service Obligation Fund (OSOF).

