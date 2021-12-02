CAIT alleges Amazon behind Bhind SP’s transfer

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Madhya Pradesh Home Department transferred close to a dozen IPS officers on Friday. Several IPS officers including the ranks of Superintendent of police (SPs) and a couple of Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIGs) of two ranges have been changed.

According to MP Home Department notification, SP Manoj Kumar Singh posted in Bhind district has been transferred as Assistant Inspector General of Police, Police Headquarters. SP Shailendra Singh Chauhan has been given the command of the district. Similarly, Sagar SP Atul Singh too was given marching orders, Tarun Nayak will take command of the district in his place. At the same time, after being out of the police headquarters for about six years, ADG Sushma Singh will be seen returning to the Police Housing Corporation, she will be the chairman for the projects of police housing.

Amid the administrative transfers, SP Manoj’s transfer is being questioned. The former Bhind police chief was investigating the marijuana (ganja) smuggling case from the online shopping website Amazon. The Confederation of All India Traders ( CAIT) released a statement on Thursday, expressing deep anguish and resentment on the transfer of the said Police official.

CAIT National President B C Bhartia & Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal in the letter alleged that foreign multinationals like Amazon are controlling the administrative system of various state Governments. The traders body also alleged the online shopping giant was behind the transfer and added that Manoj’s sudden transfer points to the fact that the police official was about to take bigger action against Amazon. Instead of supporting him, the system transferred him, the letter further cited.

“We seek a categorical statement from chief minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan and home minister Dr Narottam Mishra on this most condemnable act of transfer." Further in the letter/statement, Bhartia and Khandelwal said that for the first time in the country, Amazon has been named as accused and charges filed under section 38 of NDPS Act. They also highlighted that SP Manoj joined Bhind just a year ago and therefore, the reshuffle cannot be termed as a routine transfer.

