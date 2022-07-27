Canada's Shopify Lays off 1,000 Staff as Online Shopping Slows; Got This Wrong, Says CEO

Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify has announced a cut in 10 per cent of its employees as the company faces slowing growth due to a reduction in online shopping following a robust demand in the sector amid the pandemic. Shopify has announced a plan to lay off 1,000 employees as it failed to predict the scenario of slowing business post-Covid.

Shopify’s downward trod from the most valuable company in Canada last year to its struggle in the present day comes as the retail industry with its brick and mortar stores are opening up slowly after the pandemic and customers are returning again to traditional offline shopping.

Shopify CEO Tobi in a statement on Tuesday said that the company will have to go through a reduction in workforce that will result in letting go 10 per cent of its employees by the end of the day. “Most of the impacted roles are in recruiting, support, and sales, and across the company we’re also eliminating over-specialized and duplicate roles, as well as some groups that were convenient to have but too far removed from building products," he said.

Advertisement

The company was sending emails to those affected and they will “have a meeting with a lead in their team", it said.

Lutke informed that before the pandemic, growth in the e-commerce industry was steady and predictable. “Was this surge to be a temporary effect or a new normal? And so, given what we saw, we placed another bet: We bet that the channel mix - the share of dollars that travel through e-commerce rather than physical retail - would permanently leap ahead by five or even 10 years", the Shopify CEO said.

The Ottawa-based company had ramped up hiring during the Covid-19 pandemic, and also invested in technology. Shopify’s workforce climbed from 1,900 in 2016 to 10,000 in 2021 to meet the expected growth, its exchange filing showed.

Advertisement

It had bet at the time that he shift to online from physical retail shops would not subside. However, that did not pay off, as Lutke said.

“What we see now is the mix reverting to roughly where pre-Covid data would have suggested it should be at this point. Still growing steadily, but it wasn’t a meaningful five-year leap ahead," he said.

“Our market share in ecommerce is a lot higher than it is in retail, so this matters. Ultimately, placing this bet was my call to make and I got this wrong. Now, we have to adjust. As a consequence, we have to say goodbye to some of you today and I’m deeply sorry for that," the Shopify CEO said.

Advertisement

Those affected in the layoff will get 16 weeks of severance pay, plus an additional week for every year of tenure at Shopify, Lutke informed.

“We’ll remove any equity cliff, and extend any medical benefits. Knowing that Shopify is just one stop on a career journey, we’d also like to help set everyone up for success as they take their next steps," said the Shopify CEO.

Advertisement

Shares of Shopify spiralled 14.48 per cent at close on the U.S. bourses and on the Toronto Exchange it shed 14 per cent on Tuesday on the news.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here