Cardless Cashless Withdrawal to be Available at All ATMs, Announces RBI Governor

RBI MPC Meet Decisions: Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday, April 8 announced that the RBI has proposed to make cardless cash withdrawal facility available at all ATMs across all banks in India. The RBI governor was announcing decisions made at the three day Monetary Policy Committee meet. Das said that the facility is proposed to be made available through the Unified Payments Interface or UPI.

“At present the facility of cardless cash withdrawal through ATMs is limited only to a few banks. It is now proposed to make cardless cash withdrawal facility available across all banks and ATM networks using the UPI," Das said while making the announcement.

“In addition to enhancing ease of transactions, the absence of the need for physical cards for such transactions would help prevent frauds such as card skimming, card cloning, etc," the RBI governor added.

Advertisement

Shaktikanta Das also announced that the RBI will review customer service standards in RBI regulated entities. “In view of the transformation underway due to the innovations, products and services and deepening of the digital penetration and emergence of different service providers, it is proposed to set up a committee to examine and review the current state of customer service in all the RBI regulated entities," he said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.