Home » News » Business » Central Govt Finalises 20 Companies for Auto PLI Scheme; Know Details

Central Govt Finalises 20 Companies for Auto PLI Scheme; Know Details

The central government has shortlisted a total of 20 companies for auto Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme
The central government has shortlisted a total of 20 companies for auto Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme

The PLI scheme for auto sector and automotive industry saw an overwhelming response from the investors, the ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement
Business Desk
Updated: February 11, 2022, 15:28 IST

The central government has shortlisted a total of 20 companies for Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for auto mobile industry in India. The scheme saw an overwhelming response from the investors, the ministry said in a statement.

Under this PLI scheme, the government offered an incentive of up to 18 per cent to make fresh investments in indigenous supply chain of advanced automotive technology (AAT) products for automotive sector.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Business Desk A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings (IPOs) in the market to best investment options, we cover all things money at News18.com.

  • Tags:
first published: February 11, 2022, 15:00 IST