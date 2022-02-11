Central Govt Finalises 20 Companies for Auto PLI Scheme; Know Details

The central government has shortlisted a total of 20 companies for Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for auto mobile industry in India. The scheme saw an overwhelming response from the investors, the ministry said in a statement.

Under this PLI scheme, the government offered an incentive of up to 18 per cent to make fresh investments in indigenous supply chain of advanced automotive technology (AAT) products for automotive sector.

