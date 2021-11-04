The Centre on Wednesday, in a Diwali bonanza, announced to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. Hours after the announcement, governments of BJP-ruled Assam, Goa, Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where the party is an ally of the ruling government, declared to reduce VAT on fuel.

The Karnataka government announced a reduction in VAT by Rs 7 each on petrol and diesel. Now, you will have to pay Rs 107.64 for a litre of petrol in Bengaluru, while Rs 104.50 for a litre of diesel.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant announced that his government will reduce an additional Rs 7 on petrol and Rs 7 on diesel, thereby reducing the price of diesel by Rs 17 per litre and petrol by Rs 12 per litre. On November 3, the cost of petrol for a litre in Panjim was Rs 107.36 per litre, while for diesel it was Rs 104.05.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also declared to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 7 each. The cost of one litre of petrol in Guwahati will be Rs 106.10, while for diesel it will be Rs 98.36 per litre.

Petrol price in Agartala, the capital of Tripura, on November 3 was Rs 110.33 per litre, while it was Rs 102.63 for one litre of diesel. In Ahmedabad, one litre of petrol will cost Rs 106.65, while diesel will cost Rs Rs 106.10 per litre.

In Manipur capital Imphal, the prce of one litre of petrol on November 3 was Rs 111.35, and for diesel it was Rs 99.34 per litre.

The Uttarakhand government announced to slash VAT only on petrol by Rs 2 per litre, and as a result, petrol will be cheaper by Rs 7 per litre in the state. Petrol will now be sold at Rs 106.05 per litre.

-New Delhi ₹103.97/litre

-Mumbai ₹109.98/litre

-Kolkata ₹104.67/litre

-Noida ₹101.29/litre

-Gurugram ₹101.71/litre

-Bengaluru ₹107.64/litre

-Bhubaneshwar ₹104.91/litre

-Chennai ₹101.40/litre

-Hyderabad ₹108.20/litre

-Lucknow ₹100.78/litre

-Trivandrum ₹106.36/litre

-Chandigarh ₹100.12/litre

-Jaipur ₹111.10/litre

-Ganganagar ₹116.34/litre

CHECK PRICES OF ONE LITRE DIESEL IN MUMBAI, DELHI, OTHER CITIES

-New Delhi ₹86.67/litre

-Mumbai ₹94.14/litre

-Kolkata ₹89.79/litre

-Noida ₹87.31/litre

-Gurugram ₹87.42/litre

-Bangalore ₹92.03/litre

-Bhubaneshwar ₹94.51/litre

-Chennai ₹91.43/litre

-Hyderabad ₹94.62/litre

-Lucknow ₹86.85/litre

-Trivandrum ₹93.47/litre

-Chandigarh ₹86.46/litre

-Jaipur ₹95.71/litre

-Ganganagar ₹100.53/litre

>States that have cut VAT on petrol and diesel-Gujarat: Petrol ₹7/litre; Diesel ₹7/litre Uttar Pradesh: Petrol ₹12/litre; Diesel ₹12/litreUttarakhand: Petrol ₹2/litre; Diesel ₹2/litreAssam: Petrol ₹7/litre; Diesel ₹7/litreKarnataka: Petrol ₹7/litre; Diesel ₹7/litreGoa: Petrol ₹7/litre; Diesel ₹7/litreManipur: Petrol ₹7/litre; Diesel ₹7/litreTripura: Petrol ₹7/litre; Diesel ₹7/litre Karnataka: Petrol ₹7/litre; Diesel ₹7/litre

The decision by the state governments will come as a huge relief to the consumers as fuel prices across the country had sky-rocketed in the last few weeks following a global upsurge in crude oil prices. As of November 3, petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 110.04 per litre, while that of diesel is Rs 98.42. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 115.85 and diesel Rs 106.62, according to the data on the Indian Oil Corporation’s website.

