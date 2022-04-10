Chennai-based Software Co Gifts BMW Cars to Employees For 'Loyalty, Commitment'

On the back of an accelerated digital adoption across sectors, the information technology (IT) sector has remained unaffected during the COVID-19 pandemic and, in fact, given good pay compensation to its employees. A company from the sector is again showing the financial resilience of the industry, where some employees have been given expensive BMW cars for their “loyalty and commitment".

Chennai-based software-as-a-service company Kissflow Inc has given BMW 530d cars, worth over Rs 1 crore each, to five of its senior management workers to “honour their loyalty and commitment", according to a PTI report.

The company’s CEO Suresh Sambandam said, “The five employees are with the company right from its inception and helped the company ‘dig gold’ during the pandemic… Some of the employees came from humble backgrounds and had faced significant challenges prior to joining the company."

He also told PTI that the company faced many roadblocks as it tried to navigate the tough business environment of the pandemic and some investors even raised doubts about the smooth functioning of the company at the time.

The employees were not informed about the car handing over ceremony until a few hours before the event. The five cars rolled in one by one and were lined up parallelly along with the respective families of the five members.

“The cars are for these five who were with me when I dug 100 feet for gold (setting up Kissflow while others left the organisation midway)," Sambandam added.

The company has now become a fully owned privately held company, he said.

Suresh Sambandam in a Business World report was quoted as saying, “There is no sick leave or casual leave here unlike other companies. It is just one leave for them. If they do not want to come and work, they can work from home. There is no attendance system like biometric system and all…we know our employees", he said.

The Navy Blue Series 5 BMW cars were given to the recipients — Chief Product Officer Dinesh Varadharajan, Director (Product Management) Kausikram Krishnasayee, Director Vivek Madurai, Director Adhi Ramanathan and Vice-President Prasanna Rajendran — at an event held to mark the 10th anniversary of the company on Friday.

Krishnasayee told PTI, “It is a pleasant surprise for me. I thought we are going for lunch or dinner with everyone. Did not expect this."

The company’s CEO Suresh Sambandam said, “These are the five people who stayed with me in the trenches. Without them, Kissflow would not be where it is today, and this is a very small token of appreciation. I feel happy to see them enjoy it with their families".

He said that some of the recipients hailed from a humble background and had faced various challenges before joining his company.

