Chhattisgarh Budget: CM Baghel Brings Back Pension Scheme for Govt Staff Ahead of 2023 Polls

In relief for government employees, the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh, in the budget on Wednesday announced reinstatement of the old pension scheme, taking a cue from the Rajasthan government.

The tribal state goes to polls in 2023.

Similar demands are being raised in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

The state government employees were demanding the return of the old pension scheme, discontinued by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, since Baghel came to power in 2018.

Within minutes of the announcement, government staffers started to distribute sweets, dance to drums and burst firecrackers.

Advertisement

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Aiming at empowerment of panchayats, the state government has decided to not allow mining activities in rural areas without the permission of the gram panchayats.

In addition, the Baghel government has hiked MLA development fund to Rs 4 crore from the existing Rs 2 crore to speed up development works. To woo youths, the state government has waived the exam fee for local students who are taking the Vyapam exams.

An amount of Rs 6,000 crore has been set aside for the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Yojana.

Gothans (cowsheds coupled with community farming activities in Chhattisgarh) will be developed as Mahatma Gandhi Industrial Parks. To boost the farming sector and landless farmers, the state government will hike the financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 under the Rajiv Gandhi Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana from next year. The scheme extends financial benefits to landless agri labourers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Bag Made of Cow Dung: Chhattisgarh CM Brings Briefcase to Present Budget; See Photos

Tribal priests, who take care of the local Adivasi devsthals, will also be included in this financial assistance scheme.

Under Mor Zamin-Mor Makan and Mor Makan -Mor Chinhari schemes, aimed at offering houses to urban poor families, the state has provisioned Rs 450 crore in the annual budget.

A Rs 75-crore budget has been set aside for 11,664 Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitan Clubs in rural areas and 1,605 in urban areas.

Advertisement

A budget of Rs 5 crore has been allocated for Seva Grams in New Raipur area. The Seva Gram was formally inaugurated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently. A total of Rs 50 crore have been allocated for 106 buildings for tribal hostels and ashrams.

THEY SAY

Advertisement

Former chief minister Dr Raman Singh said the budget lacked vision, as it had nothing for farmers, women, girls, labourers and jobless youths. “It’s like a body without soul."

Amit Jogi, president of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, said it reflected the economic, moral and mental bankruptcy of the Congress government. It lacks provisions for job opportunities, safety of women, liquor-ban announcement, houses for rural populace, regularisation of contractual workers and ways to curb inflation, added Jogi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.