CNG, PNG Price Hiked: Know How Much You Have to Pay in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Cities

>CNG Price Hike: Domestic gas consumers in and around Mumbai have an important update to know. The prices of both compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) have been hiked by Rs 2 per kg and Rs 1.50 per SCM in the financial capital a day back. State-run city gas utility Mahanagar Gas has increased the price on Saturday midnight, according to reports. This increase in price has been done on per standard cubic metre (SCM) basis, the reports added. Around eight lakh consumers across Mumbai and nearby areas will be affected by this price hike, as per media reports.

According to a report by The Times of India, CNG price in Mumbai has been hiked by as much as Rs 16, which has acted as a huge burden for the lakhs of consumers using the fuel. As per a report by DNA, this is the second time in three weeks that Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has increased the price of CNG and PNG. The move is said to be affecting those who drive public transport owners like taxis, buses and autos, as well as private car owners.

After the price hike in CNG, the Kaali-Peeli taxi and autorickshaw unions are now demanding a hike of Rs 5 and Rs 2, respectively, in minimum fares, said the Times of India report.

“Justifying the hike, the MGL said in order to meet the shortfall in domestic gas allocation, the company is sourcing additional market-priced natural gas (imported RLNG) to cater to the increasing demands for both CNG and PNG," DNA said in its report.

The move will come as an additional blow to car owners because petrol and diesel prices have also remained high across the nation. In Mumbai, petrol prices have remained over Rs 100 despite the Centre’s excise duty cut in November. The Maharashtra government did not cut VAT on petrol price.

Following the hike, CNG price in Mumbai was standing at Rs 63.50 per kilogram, up by Rs 2 at Rs 61.50 per kilogram. In Delhi, CNG price was hiked by ndraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on December 4. The change was implemented in Haryana and Rajasthan too. Following the hike CNG price in Delhi was standing at Rs 53.04 per kg.

>Following are the CNG prices in some major cities across the country:

CNG Price in Mumbai at Rs 63.50 per kg

CNG Price in Delhi at Rs 53.04 per kg

CNG Price in Kolkata at Rs 35.71 per kg

CNG Price in Chennai at Rs 35.44 per kg

CNG Price in Bangalore at Rs 55.00 per kg

CNG Price in Gurgaon at Rs 61.10 per kg

CNG Price in Ajmer at Rs 67.31 per kg

