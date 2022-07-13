CNG, PNG to be Costlier in Mumbai as Mahanagar Gas Increases Prices; Check New Rates

Mahanagar Gas has recently increased the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai. The retail rate of CNG will jump Rs 4 per kilogram to Rs 80 while rate of domestic PNG will increase by Rs 3 per standard cubic metre to Rs 48.50, in and around Mumbai. The new retail prices of CNG and PNG will be effective from July 13. Surging input costs and plunging rupee have pushed the prices of CNG and PNG, said the distributor.

The central government had increased the price of domestic and imported natural gas by over 110 percent from April 1.

